Thane: Police rescue 3 women from spa center used for prostitution

Police rescued three women from a spa centre which was used as the front for running a prostitution racket at Kashimira in Thane district of Maharashtra and arrested two men.

The arrested men used to work as a manager and a sweeper at the facility which was raided on Sunday. A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Immortal Trafficking regulations.

An FIR was also registered against the owner of the spa center, an official said.