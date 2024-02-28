Thane To Face 50 Percent Water Cut After Pump Station Fire

Following a sudden fire incident at the Water Pumping Station in Pise, operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a significant water shortage has been imposed in several areas of Thane. As the BMC supplies water to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), regions including Kopari, Naupada, Wagle Estate, and Panchpakhadi will experience a 50% reduction in water supply until further notice.

The fire, which occurred on Monday, led to the complete shutdown of the Pise Water Pumping Station. Consequently, residents in specific wards of Thane, such as Louiswadi, Kopri, and Naupada, are affected by the water cut. This includes areas like Hajuri, Louiswadi, Sainath Nagar, Kopri, Dhobi Ghat, Gaodevi Jalakumbh, and others, until restoration instructions are issued.

Work is underway on a war footing to restore the water supply. The Water Supply Department of the TMC has appealed to the citizens to cooperate. It is understood that the fire in the transformer was due to the sparks. BMC informed that the two transformers and 15 pumps are now operational at the Pise Water Pumping Station. The third transformer is expected to be operational until 5th March 2024.

