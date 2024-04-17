Thane Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Steel Girder Installation on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Check Diversions Here

Thane Traffic Police has issued a statement regarding traffic regulations on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, effective from 11:59 PM on April 18, 2024, until 4:00 AM on April 19, 2024. The restrictions are put in place to facilitate the installation of a steel girder for a pedestrian bridge near Rustomjee on the highway, utilizing cranes for assistance. These measures aim to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and public convenience in the vicinity during the construction work.

Entry Closed 1: Vehicles traveling from Nashik to Mumbai will be restricted from entering at Kharegaon Toll Naka.

Alternative Route: These vehicles must turn left at Kharegaon Toll Naka and follow the route via Gamon and Retibundar to reach their destinations.

Entry Closed 2: Vehicles traveling from Nhava Sheva, JNPT towards Gujarat via Kharegaon Toll Naka and Ghodbunder Road will not be permitted entry at Gamon.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should continue straight, turn left at Kharegaon Toll Naka, and then proceed via the Mumbai-Nashik highway. At Mankoli Naka, they must take a left turn and use the Kharbav Vasai Road to reach their destinations.