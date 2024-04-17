Thane Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Steel Girder Installation on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Check Diversions Here
By Nirmeeti Patole | Published: April 17, 2024 01:00 PM2024-04-17T13:00:24+5:302024-04-17T13:01:49+5:30
Thane Traffic Police has issued a statement regarding traffic regulations on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, effective from 11:59 PM on April 18, 2024, until 4:00 AM on April 19, 2024. The restrictions are put in place to facilitate the installation of a steel girder for a pedestrian bridge near Rustomjee on the highway, utilizing cranes for assistance. These measures aim to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and public convenience in the vicinity during the construction work.
- Entry Closed 1: Vehicles traveling from Nashik to Mumbai will be restricted from entering at Kharegaon Toll Naka.
Alternative Route: These vehicles must turn left at Kharegaon Toll Naka and follow the route via Gamon and Retibundar to reach their destinations.
- Entry Closed 2: Vehicles traveling from Nhava Sheva, JNPT towards Gujarat via Kharegaon Toll Naka and Ghodbunder Road will not be permitted entry at Gamon.
Alternative Route: These vehicles should continue straight, turn left at Kharegaon Toll Naka, and then proceed via the Mumbai-Nashik highway. At Mankoli Naka, they must take a left turn and use the Kharbav Vasai Road to reach their destinations.
- Exemptions: The notification does not apply to police vehicles, fire tenders, ambulances, green corridor vehicles, oxygen gas tankers, and other emergency service vehicles.