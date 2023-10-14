Thane: Two held, minor detained for transportation of beef worth Rs 1.67 lakh

In separate incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district, two individuals were arrested, and a minor was detained for allegedly being in possession of and transporting beef valued at Rs 1.67 lakh, as reported by the police on Saturday.

Some persons were caught unloading beef from a tempo at MHADA colony in Bhiwandi town around 5 am on Friday, an official said. The police seized 200 kg of the meat, worth Rs 1.2 lakh, from the tempo and arrested its driver Mohammad Avesh Karimullah Ansari (26), he said.

An offence has been registered with the Nizampura police station of Bhiwandi division, the official said. Similarly, the police intercepted a two-wheeler in Kacheripada area on Friday morning and caught a meat shop owner and a minor boy transporting 75 kg of beef, he said.

A 19-year-old individual named Juned Kallu Qureshi was apprehended for allegedly having beef valued at Rs 47,000. Additionally, a minor was detained in connection with this incident. The police official further mentioned that a case has been registered against them at the Shanti Nagar police station.