Thane Water Crisis: Residents Express Disappointment Over Water Disturbance, Rely On Tankers for Supply

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) shut down one of its main supply lines on Wednesday for National Highway widening work between Sonale Junction and Kalyan Phata Junction.

The TMC announced a 30% water cut for Wednesday only. However, some areas like Vasant Vihar continue to experience water scarcity. Residents have resorted to ordering private water tankers to fulfil their daily water requirements.

Local residents expressed disappointment over the ongoing water disruptions.

"We haven’t received tmc water supply to our society since last 2 days. Today we got water for only 35 mins. Your officials promise to visit but never visit. Please help. Vasant Vihar, opp Hanumanji temple. We are ordering buskers water since last 3 days," Thane resident Ashwini Vig wrote on X (formerly Twitter). She also specified the location and tagged TMC's official X account.

@TMCaTweetAway@DigiThane we haven’t received tmc water supply to our society since last 2 days. Today we got water for only 35 mins. Your officials promise to visit but never visit. Please help. Vasant Vihar, opp Hanumanji temple. We are ordering buskers water since last 3 days — Ashwini Wig (@AshwiniWig) March 22, 2024

A society manager from another residential complex in the area told LokmatTimes.com that they have ordered 11 water tankers, each carrying 20,000 litres, in the past three days.

"We're facing inadequate water supply," the resident said. "Today, we only received drinking water for an hour and a half. We urge the TMC to address this issue."