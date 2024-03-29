Thane Weather Update: City To Experience Rise In Temperature, IMD Forecasts Partly Cloudy Sky

Thane is likely to witness partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening. Today’s minimum temperature is 24°C and maximum temperature is 36 °C. A temperature rise of just one degree Celsius is predicted by IMD for tomorrow. Thanekars are already feeling the heat in areas like Wagle Estate, Lokmanya Nagar, Kalwa and Mumbra. IMD has predicted mainly clear sky on April 3 with minimum temperature as 22 °C and maximum temperature as 35 °C.

Maximum temperatures for Week 2 (04 to 10 April 2024):

According to IMD, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 deegre over many parts of the country as compared to week 1. Hot and humid weather likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Maharashtra & Karnataka Coast, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during some days of the wee