Thane's Electric Dream on Hold: Lack of Charging Stations Frustrates EV Hopefuls

Despite government policies promoting electric vehicles (EVs) to combat air pollution, Thane city suffers from a lack of public charging infrastructure. Though the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MAHAPREIT (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Limited) in January 2023 to build 30 charging stations, the project remains stalled, frustrating potential EV buyers. Recent years have seen a surge in EV purchases across India, but Thane's charging station deficit poses a significant hurdle. While announcements of new stations exist, implementation lags. Commuters urge the government to expedite EV accessibility amid rising environmental concerns.

The TMC plans to build 30 stations in three phases, with 10 in the first phase across all ward committees. Deputy City Engineer (Electrical) Shubhangi Keswani told LokmatTimes.com, "We're working on the stations, and citizens will soon have access. The final agreement with MAHAPREIT is pending, and we're expediting the process. This project will operate on a revenue-sharing basis, offering 24/7 charging for cars, bikes, and three-wheelers. A dedicated app will allow users to check rates and book charging slots." Land acquisition delays and high land costs have hampered the project, according to MAHAPREIT officials. They told LokmatTimes.com that site studies are complete, and the project awaits the final agreement. They emphasized minimal expenses compared to private stations and a high-tech, updated system.

Charging an electric car at a public station costs between ₹100 and ₹200, while home charging ranges from ₹180 to ₹500. Charging time depends on factors like car model, battery size, and charging point speed. Generally, reaching an 80% charge takes about 60 minutes, but this can vary. Rapid chargers can significantly reduce this time by 30-40 minutes. "We have charging devices for four-wheelers and two-wheelers," said a staff member at The Sustainer, an EV charger store in Wagle Industrial Estate, to LokmatTimes.com. "Eight to 10 people visit daily. I don't think TMC stations will significantly impact private players. We offer sustainable solutions under one roof for fast EV charging station integration with the grid, ensuring optimal and quality power exchange." "Currently, we charge at private stations," said a commuter at The Sustainer to LokmatTimes.com. "We need TMC-managed stations for cheaper charging. Why the delay?" Another commuter said, "More TMC charging centers will boost EV sales. Buying more EVs will protect the environment and curb health issues among citizens."