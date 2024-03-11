Theme Park To Be Set Up in Mumbai; Check 18 Key Decisions of the Maharashtra Cabinet
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2024 03:00 PM2024-03-11T15:00:16+5:302024-03-11T15:01:21+5:30
A State Cabinet meeting took place ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During this session, the decision was made to establish a central park at Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. The residents of Mumbai currently utilize the open areas at Mahalakshmi Race Course for activities like yoga, running, and walking. Consequently, the authorities are planning to develop a central park in that location.
Furthermore, the Cabinet has sanctioned a government guarantee of 24 crores for MMRDA projects. Additionally, going forward, it is now compulsory to include the mother's name on all government documents.
What major decisions are made by Cabinet?
- BDD will reduce the stamp duty charged on the contracts of slum holders and hut holders (Housing Department)
- Housing will be provided to the workers of 58 closed mills. (Housing Department)
- Government guarantee of 24 thousand crores for projects of MRDA (Urban Development)
- 850 crore from KFW for infrastructure development in Mumbai (Urban Development Department)
- Independent Training Center of State Excise Department (State Excise)
- Approval of 522 new posts in GST (Finance Department)
- New post of Director (Home Department) in State Excise Department
- Judicial Officers holding LLM degree benefit of 3 advance increments with retrospective effect (Department of Labor)
- State Level Scheme of New Building for Offices of Law and Justice Department (Law and Justice Department)
- Institutional Capacity Building Project for Development of Districts in the State (Planning Department)
- Plot for Construction of Maharashtra Guest House at Ayodhya (Public Works Department)
- Dr. Incorporation of two Government Colleges namely Government Institute of Forensic Science and Sydenheim Institute of Management Studies as constituent colleges (Department of Higher and Technical Education) in the Group University of Homi Bhabha State University, Mumbai.
- A world-class Mumbai Central Park will be built in three hundred acres of land in Mumbai (Urban Development Department).
- Mother's name now mandatory on government documents (Women and Child Welfare Department)
- Extension of Electricity Tariff Discount Scheme for Upsa Jalsanchan Yojana (Department of Energy)
- Approval for upgradation of 61 aided ashram schools (Department of Tribal Development)
- Employment, Self-Employment Scheme to Uplift the Living Standards of Tribals (Department of Tribal Development)
- Approval of State Tertiary Policy 2024 (Department of Social Justice)