Theme Park To Be Set Up in Mumbai; Check 18 Key Decisions of the Maharashtra Cabinet

A State Cabinet meeting took place ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During this session, the decision was made to establish a central park at Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. The residents of Mumbai currently utilize the open areas at Mahalakshmi Race Course for activities like yoga, running, and walking. Consequently, the authorities are planning to develop a central park in that location.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has sanctioned a government guarantee of 24 crores for MMRDA projects. Additionally, going forward, it is now compulsory to include the mother's name on all government documents.

What major decisions are made by Cabinet?