"There Are Only Two ‘Sahibs’ in Maharashtra: One is Pawar Saheb and the Other..."; Amol Kolhe Takes Aim at Ajit Pawar

Amol Kolhe has sharply criticized Ajit Pawar, asserting that in Maharashtra, only two individuals are recognized as ‘Sahibs’: Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Thackeray. Kolhe's comments were directed at Pawar's recent remark about being the 'Sahib' now. According to Kolhe, true leadership and respect come from cultural and social understanding, personal accomplishments, and the courage to face challenges directly, rather than merely holding a party position. During a recent event in Khed-Alandi, Ajit Pawar, the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, assured a ministerial position to party MLA Dilip Mohite-Patil and humorously claimed that he was now the 'Sahib.' This remark has prompted a sharp rebuke from NCP MP Amol Kolhe.

Kolhe criticized Pawar's statement, emphasizing that simply being a party president does not equate to being a ‘Sahib.’ He argued that true leadership requires cultural and social depth, personal achievements, and the ability to face challenges directly. Kolhe stated, “In Maharashtra, only two figures are regarded as ‘Sahibs’ by our generation: Sharad Pawar and Balasaheb Thackeray. Merely holding a party position does not make one a Sahib. It is about standing on one's own merits and facing adversities head-on. It is not for someone like me to inform Ajit Pawar of this.”

Ajit Pawar had made his comments during an event where he was present alongside Dilip Mohite-Patil, who was on a public outreach tour. Pawar stated that if the Mahayuti alliance relinquishes the Khed-Alandi seat, voters should reelect Dilip Mohite-Patil. He mentioned that the party’s journey had progressed from village panchayats to the legislative assembly, and urged support to elevate the position further. Ajit Pawar concluded his speech by asserting, “You don’t need to tell anyone now. We are the ‘Sahibs’ now.”