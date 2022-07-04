This is a historical moment in Maharashtra politics: Eknath Shinde

Speaking in the assembly, CM Eknath Shinde said "I thank all the Sena and other independent MLAs for being with me in the past 10-15 days. I am proud of these 50 MLAs. When we started this mission, none of them asked where are we going and how many days will it take. This is a historical moment in Maharashtra politics and, as Fadnavisji told me, thirty-three countries have taken note of this political development."

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.