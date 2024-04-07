"This is People’s Government”: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hails PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the Modi government, stating that it represents the people’s interests, and therefore, the people will always stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He made this clarification while speaking to the media.

In recent times, several leaders from Uddhav Thackeray faction, including Babanrao Gholap, Sanjay Pawar, and other activists, joined the Shiv Sena recently ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. The Sena under Eknath Shinde's leadership has announced candidates for nine seats, while the BJP has announced candidates for 24 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has declared candidates for four seats, and its ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha has announced one candidate. The Mahayuti alliance is yet to announce candidates for ten seats.

Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will be contested in five phases from April 19 to May 20, with the votes being counted on June 4.