Threat letter hurled into home of Swapna Patkar in Patra chawl case

A threatening letter was thrown into the residence of Swapna Sujeet Patkar, a witness in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering investigation linked to the alleged Patra Chawl land scam in Mumbai.

According to the Vakola police official, a bottle was thrown into Patkar’s bungalow in the Kalina area on Wednesday. When she inquired with her bodyguard and other employees, she was told that it contained a letter. The official stated that Patkar promptly reported the incident to the police control room, and a police team was dispatched to her residence.

You have fluttered too much. Who is going to save you? Don’t make noise in court, and don’t take big names. You have not shed your arrogance even after your work, bank account and life have been blocked, read the letter written in Marathi, the official said. A non-cognizable offence has been registered under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that footage of CCTV cameras installed at the spot was being scanned.

The probe revolves around suspected financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra chawl situated in suburban Goregaon, Mumbai, along with associated financial transactions. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Member of Parliament, Sanjay Raut, in connection with this case last year, although he was subsequently granted bail.