Threatening any leader will not be tolerated, says Devendra Fadnavis



Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar death threat case said, Maharashtra politics has a high tradition. Although there are differences at the political level there are no differences of opinion. Threatening any leader or overstepping the bounds of civility while expressing themselves on social media will not be tolerated. In such a case the police will definitely take action as per law.

Sharad Pawar has received death threats on Twitter. In response to this alarming situation, a delegation from the NCP, led by Supriya Sule, NCP MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, paid a visit to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The purpose of their visit is to seek appropriate action against the Twitter account responsible for issuing the menacing threats.

According to the reports, a person issued a death threat through the micro-blogging site Twitter. The individual, identified as Saurabh Pimpalkar, likened Pawar to Aurangzeb and ominously suggested that he would face a similar outcome as the Mughal emperor.