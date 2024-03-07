Traffic Alert: Traffic Routes in Thane's Kolshet and Dhokali Area Altered for Mahashivratri Celebrations

Thane: To prevent traffic congestion during the period of Mahashivratri when devotees flock to Thane's ancient Kopineshwar temple and the Nandi Baba temple area in Dhokali, Thane traffic police have introduced traffic modifications in the city.

Starting tomorrow morning until 11 pm, traffic adjustments will be enforced in the market area. These modifications will remain active until March 11 in Dhokali and Kolshet.

Traffic Notices:

Vehicles from Courtnaka will be diverted from Subhash Path and the main market, bypassing the Jambhalinaka area and routed through The Towernaka.

Traffic heading towards Purple Naka will be redirected away from the A1 furniture shop and through the Dadoji Konddev Sports Auditorium area. These changes will be in place from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow.

Changes in Dhokali, Kolshet: