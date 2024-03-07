Traffic Alert: Traffic Routes in Thane's Kolshet and Dhokali Area Altered for Mahashivratri Celebrations
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 7, 2024 11:56 AM2024-03-07T11:56:16+5:302024-03-07T12:03:39+5:30
Thane: To prevent traffic congestion during the period of Mahashivratri when devotees flock to Thane's ancient Kopineshwar temple and ...
Thane: To prevent traffic congestion during the period of Mahashivratri when devotees flock to Thane's ancient Kopineshwar temple and the Nandi Baba temple area in Dhokali, Thane traffic police have introduced traffic modifications in the city.
Starting tomorrow morning until 11 pm, traffic adjustments will be enforced in the market area. These modifications will remain active until March 11 in Dhokali and Kolshet.
Traffic Notices:
- Vehicles from Courtnaka will be diverted from Subhash Path and the main market, bypassing the Jambhalinaka area and routed through The Towernaka.
- Traffic heading towards Purple Naka will be redirected away from the A1 furniture shop and through the Dadoji Konddev Sports Auditorium area. These changes will be in place from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow.
Changes in Dhokali, Kolshet:
Mahashivratri festivities at the Nandi Baba Temple in Dhokali attract visitors from across Thane city, necessitating significant traffic adjustments.
Vehicles heading towards Kolshet and Dhokali from the Majiwada-Manpada ward committee will be rerouted through Philosophy Signal and R Mall.
Traffic from Kolshet and Dhokali towards the Majiwada-Manpada ward committee will be diverted away from the Dhokali signal through Manoramanagar or Lodha Business District, Brahmand.
Vehicles traveling from Ghodbunder, R Mall, and Vihang Hotel towards Kolshet will be directed away from R Mall and guided through Manoramanagar, Dhokali Signal. These changes will be effective daily from 4 pm to 10 pm, starting March 8 until March 11.