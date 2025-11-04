Traffic Congestion Increases in Loni Kalbhor as Regulation Efforts Decline

Residents of eastern Haveli have raised serious concerns over the functioning of the Loni Kalbhor Traffic Department, alleging that several officers are more focused on extortion than managing traffic. Except for a few disciplined officers, others are reportedly neglecting their duty to regulate vehicles during peak hours. As a result, traffic congestion has become a routine issue across major junctions. Long queues of vehicles are frequently seen along the Pune–Solapur Highway, especially between the Kavdipat Toll Plaza and Uruli Kanchan stretch, inconveniencing hundreds of daily commuters.

Persistent traffic jams have been reported at five critical points — Loni Station, Kunjirwadi, Naygaon Phata, Elite Chowk, and Talwadi Chowk. Within the Loni Station limits, vehicles are often parked illegally between Station Chowk and Kadamvasti, creating bottlenecks. Despite these visible violations, traffic officers allegedly overlook such issues, leading to accidents nearly every alternate day. Oil tankers belonging to private companies are also seen parked along the roadside, but the problem remains unchecked. Locals claim that police personnel and senior officers are turning a blind eye to these recurring safety hazards.

Instead of clearing congestion, some traffic officers are allegedly seen collecting money from motorists passing through busy junctions. They are accused of photographing vehicles to impose heavy fines, often targeting poor or common vehicle owners. Commuters have also complained that officers argue and humiliate them even when they have committed no violations. This has sparked public outrage and raised a pressing question among residents — whether the traffic police’s primary goal is road management or illegal revenue collection. Citizens are now demanding immediate departmental action to restore public trust.

At Loni Station Chowk, a traffic officer has reportedly been stopping vehicles directly in the middle of the road near a well-known hospital gate to demand bribes. Such practices not only disrupt smooth movement but also pose a serious risk of accidents. Locals fear that authorities will take action only after a major mishap occurs. They have urged higher officials to initiate disciplinary measures against those involved in corrupt practices and to prioritize safety and efficiency in traffic control.

Meanwhile, the nearby MIT Corner has become a growing accident-prone zone over the past few years. The junction’s safety has been compromised by hotels on both sides of the road that have failed to reserve space for parking. As vehicles continue to line up near the area, the corner has turned into a dangerous stretch for both drivers and pedestrians. Residents say that approaching the village from the station side, particularly near Ashirwad Hotel, has become increasingly risky, calling for immediate intervention from traffic authorities.