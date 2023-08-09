Traffic relief ahead: Pune's new Chandani Chowk flyover to open on August 12

The recently built flyover at Chandni Chowk will open for traffic on Saturday, August 12. With three distinct routes and service roads, commuting to Mumbai will become more convenient. This enhancement aims to reduce traffic congestion at the city's western entry point. The construction of the flyover was successfully finished in a span of ten months.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the flyover on Saturday, according to the reports. Chandni Chowk holds significant importance in terms of the city's traffic. Five different routes pass through this location. However, due to the narrow road, continuous traffic congestion occurred at Chandni Chowk. The decision to replace the old bridge with a new flyover was announced after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also faced traffic congestion.

The problem of traffic congestion and the old flyover at Chandni Chowk came into focus after Chief Minister Shinde and his convoy were stuck in traffic jams.

The dismantling of the previous flyover at Chandni Chowk garnered significant attention. Following the demolition of the old bridge on October 2, construction of the new flyover commenced. Despite encountering challenges, the flyover construction was accomplished remarkably quickly. The newly constructed flyover spans 115 meters in length and 36 meters in width.