Traffic Updates: Big traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Due to the consecutive holidays this year, there was a huge traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway along with the National Highway. After Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are also holidays, many people have preferred to go to tourist places and villages. Long queues of vehicles were seen on the roads leading out of Mumbai since this morning. A huge traffic jam was seen at the Vashi toll naka in the morning.

In the morning, a queue of vehicles was seen for about two to two and a half kilometers near Khalapur toll road. Besides that. Queues of vehicles were seen at the Vashi toll booth to exit Mumbai. Due to rainy weather and four consecutive days of holidays, many people preferred to go to tourist places in Lonavla, Pune, Satara. Therefore, around 11.30 in the morning, there was a huge traffic jam at Lonavla Ghat.

Due to the traffic jam on the route going to Pune, the police diverted the traffic for some time from the route going to Mumbai through the Lonavla tunnel. As the vehicles going to Mumbai are being stopped for some time, traffic congestion is also seen on this route. Traffic is slow near Lonavala.

