Tragic accident: 6 killed, 4 seriously injured in container-rickshaw collision in Ahmednagar

A terrible accident has taken place in Kopargaon taluka of Ahmednagar. Six people have died on the spot in this accident. This unfortunate incident has taken place as the container hit an auto rickshaw.

It is learned that the accident took place on Pohegaon Kopargaon Road. A total of ten people were seriously injured in the accident. 6 of them have died. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for immediate treatment. At present 4 injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at Janardan Swamy Hospital. The bodies of 6 persons have been sent to a rural hospital for autopsy. The dead included two college students.