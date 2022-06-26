Traitors won’t be taken back into party, warns Aaditya Thackeray, after Uday Samant joins Shinde camp

In a bold statement to the Shiv Sena rebels currently camping in Guwahati, party leader and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party again.Addressing the party workers today, the 30-year-old son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also said the party's doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party.

"Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party," Aaditya Thackeray said.Earlier in the day, Aaditya also said the road from Mumbai airport to Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex here, goes via Worli.Worli, traditionally a Shiv Sena bastion in Mumbai, is the assembly constituency represented by Aaditya Thackeray.He made the statement amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra that was triggered by senior minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion. Majority of party MLAs have sided with Shinde and they are currently camping at Guwahati in Assam, a BJP-ruled state. Shinde and his group have claimed that they are the "real Shiv Sena".The rebel group said it enjoys a two-thirds majority in the legislature party and will prove its strength in the House. The dissidents have named their group as "Shiv Sena (Balasaheb)".

