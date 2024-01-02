Truckers' Protests Erupt Across the State, CM Directs District Authorities 

Mumbai: India's highways ground to a halt on Monday as thousands of truck and dumper drivers staged a nationwide strike against recent amendments to the country's hit-and-run law. Demanding the rollback of the changes, dubbed "flawed" by protesters, truckers parked their vehicles, bringing essential supplies and daily commutes to a standstill across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Haryana, and Indore.

Fuel Shortages in the Wake of Strike:

The strike's immediate impact was felt at petrol pumps, as fuel tankers remained stranded. Long queues snaked outside stations across the country, with some facing complete depletion of petrol and diesel reserves. In Himachal Pradesh, the situation became particularly critical, prompting authorities to deploy additional police personnel to ensure safe fuel distribution.

What are the Amendments to the Hit and Run Law?

The amended law significantly toughens penalties for hit-and-run offenses. Under the new provisions, truck or dumper drivers involved in fatal accidents can face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 7 lakh rupees, compared to the previous maximum sentence of 2 years. Drivers argue these stricter measures unfairly target their profession and are disproportionate to existing penalties for other traffic violations.

Maharashtra Sees Violence, CM Calls for Calm:

In Maharashtra, some protests turned violent, with drivers reportedly clashing with police. In response, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed all district authorities to maintain law and order and prevent any escalation of tensions. He further urged fuel companies to cooperate in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG to minimize inconvenience to citizens.