Dawood Ibrahim Property Auctioned: Two Ancestral Properties of Wanted Don's Sold in Mumbai Auction

On Friday, two properties owned by the family members of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim were auctioned off. The auction was conducted by the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, as stated by an official.

Four properties situated in Mumbke village, Khed tehsil of the coastal Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, were put up for auction. However, there were no bids for two of the properties during the auction.

The other two properties received four and three bidders, respectively, and a single person emerged as successful bidder for both of them. One property, agricultural land measuring 170.98 sqmt, received the highest bid of Rs 2.01 crore against the reserve price of Rs 15,440.

Another property, an agricultural land measuring 1730 sqmt, received the highest bid of Rs 3.28 lakh, surpassing the reserve price of Rs 1,56,270, according to the official. The identity of the successful bidder was not disclosed.

The auction transpired at Aayakar Bhavan in south Mumbai. Dawood Ibrahim, wanted in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, is believed to be residing in Pakistan.