Two Dead, After Falling Into 15 Feet Sewer Drain in Mumbai

In a tragic event that sends chills, three individuals plunged into a sewer drain in Mumbai's Malad area. According to the initial report, the victims, identified as Suraj Kevat (18 years old), Bikas Kevat (20 years old), and Ramlagan Kevat (45 years old), had inadvertently fallen into the chamber of an underground sewer drain, approximately 15 feet deep, within a public toilet.

Before the Mumbai Fire Brigade could arrive at the scene, members of the public courageously intervened and managed to rescue the victims. They promptly transported the injured individuals to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in a private vehicle.Tragically, despite the valiant efforts of those involved, the medical team at the hospital declared Suraj Kevat and Bikas Kevat deceased upon arrival. Ramlagan Kevat, the third individual involved in the incident, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.