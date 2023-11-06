Two held for supply of charas in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have confiscated charas valued at Rs 7.57 lakh and detained two individuals for their alleged involvement in supplying and distributing the contraband, as reported by an official on Monday.

The police arrested Deepak Singh (29), originally from Uttar Pradesh, who had come to deliver 505 grams of charas in the western suburb of Borivali on October 25, as per the official's statement. During the interrogation, Singh disclosed that he had obtained the contraband from Asgarali Hussain, a resident of Chapra, Bihar.

Hussain was subsequently nabbed from Chapra on November 2, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo.