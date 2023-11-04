Two history-sheeters held for theft in Palghar district

In Virar, located in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two individuals with a history of criminal activities were apprehended by the police. They are accused of theft involving jewelry and other valuable items from a man. The arrested duo has multiple criminal cases registered against them in various regions, including Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar districts, as per the police.

The man lodged a complaint against the duo, accusing them of stealing his gold ornaments after striking a conversation with him in September 2023, an official of the Mira Bhyandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

Following his complaint, the police examined the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the accused – Vijay Dattaram Tambe (54) and Ajay Ashok Sawant (50), he said. The police arrested them and found that several cases were registered against them in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

While Tambe is named as accused in 53 different offences in Thane, Mumbai and neighbouring townships, Sawant has 13 offences registered against him., the official said.