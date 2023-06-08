Two Jain Sadhvis killed in Mumbai-Nashik highway crash

In a tragic incident at around 5 am on Thursday morning, two Jain women Sadhvis lost their lives in a collision with a container near Hotel Orange in Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

Param Pujya Shri Siddhakaji Masa and Parampujya Shri Harshaikaji Maharaj were on foot, travelling from Kasara Ghat to Pawannagar Station in Nashik for the Chaturmas program. Tragically, during this journey, a container collided with a pick-up truck and an Omni car, fatally injuring a pedestrian woman Sadhvi. Regrettably, they passed away on the spot due to the accident. This incident has brought profound sorrow to the Jain community in the Igatpuri taluka.