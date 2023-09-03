Two killed, several injured after building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2023 08:14 AM2023-09-03T08:14:13+5:302023-09-03T08:14:38+5:30
At least two were killed and five injured after a two-storey building near the Dhobi Talao Stadium in Maharashtra's ...
At least two were killed and five injured after a two-storey building near the Dhobi Talao Stadium in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi collapsed in the wee hours of Sunday (September 3).To rescue people trapped in the debris, the Thane Disaster Response Force and Bhiwandi Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot with a relief vehicle and three fire brigades, respectively. The search and rescue operations are underway, according to officials.
Open in app