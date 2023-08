Two Vande Bharat trains given stoppages at Thane and Kalyan stations

The Central Railway has announced that the Vande Bharat Express train from CSMT in Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur will halt at Thane and Kalyan stations from August 4. The CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat train will arrive at Thane station at 6:49 AM and depart after two minutes. Its scheduled arrival at Kalyan station is 7:11 AM and departure at 7:13 AM, the press release.

"The Shirdi Sainagar-CSMT train will reach Thane at 22:06 and depart at 22:08. The arrival and departure timings of this train at Kalyan station are 21:45 and 21:47, respectively" the release said. The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Thane station at 16:33 and depart at 16:35. "It will reach Kalyan at 16:53 and depart at 16:55," the release said.The Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Thane station at 11:50 AM and leave at 11:52 AM. According to CR, "The halts are being given at Thane and Kalyan on an experimental basis".Thane MP Rajan Vichare raised the demand for giving stoppages to both trains as commuters from Thane had to travel to Dadar or CSMT to board the Vande Bharat Express.