UBT leader Subhash Desai's son joins CM Shinde's Shiv Sena

Bhushan Desai, son of former Industries Minister and Thackeray faction leader Subhash Desai, has joined the Shiv Sena of CM Eknath Shinde. In the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he joined the Shiv Sena today.

Maharashtra | Bhushan Desai, son of former industries minister & Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Subhash Desai joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. pic.twitter.com/Y4MeNH4XtF — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

Aditya Thackeray, in response, said that Bhushan Desai has nothing to do with the Shiv Sena. 'Those who want to go to the washing machine must go,' he taunted. Subhash Desai is with us. He is with Uddhav Thackeray around the clock. They will not leave us anywhere.

Significantly, after the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena broke into two factions. Uddhav Thackeray had to leave the chief minister’s chair. After this, the Shinde faction formed the government in the state with the support of the BJP. In another major blow to the Thackeray faction, the Election Commission recognized the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena. Along with this, the commission allotted the election symbol of bow and arrow to the Shinde group only