Uday Samant says Maha govt to form panel to probe why big-ticket industrial projects chose destinations other than state

State Industries Minister Uday Samant said that the Maharashtra government will form a three-member committee headed by a retired judge to probe how big ticket industrial projects chose destinations other than the state in the last three-four month. He also said also said that a White Paper will be released soon to bring out facts in the matter.

A noise is being made for politics that these projects preferred destinations other than Maharashtra (only in the last three-four months since Eknath Shinde became the chief minister), but ignoring (that noise), this must be probed (that how did the companies go out of Maharashtra). Therefore, a committee will be formed. The three-member panel will be headed by a retired judge and two retired senior bureaucrats, Samant told reporters.

In 60 days, they (committee) will probe how did the projects go out of Maharashtra, when were the meetings (regarding projects) held, when were the MoUs signed. They will see the minutes of the meetings. All the doubts (about employment generating projects choosing states other than Maharashtra) in the minds of youth will be cleared through this probe, Samant added.