Uddhav displayed reluctance to engage with party workers: Dr Gorhe on her exit from Thackeray camp

Amid the escalating political fervour in Maharashtra Neelam Gorhe, an MLA of Shiv Sena (UBT), joined the rival faction led by CM Eknath Shinde last month. Neelam Gorhe was also appointed the 'neta' by Shinde. This designation is traditionally bestowed upon the senior-most leaders within the party, following the party president.She said she was drawn to the party for its adherence to “Hindutva and working for the cause of Marathi manoos.

Now in her interview with the Free Press Journal, Neelam opened up on her exact reason behind her exit from the Thackeray camp after years of loyal service. Alleging Uddhav Thackeray's hesitancy to engage with the public and be available to party workers, Neelam claims all her advice were unanswered. As time went on, the situation deteriorated, ultimately compelling individuals like myself to make the decision to step away," Dr. Gorhe explained.

Continuing further she said, It's common for people to feel perturbed and reevaluate their actions or strategies when a colleague abruptly quits. Surprisingly, no such introspection occurred within the Shiv Sena when 40 MLAs, who had devoted their lives to the party, chose to depart," she elaborated, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. She emphasised her viewpoint that for any meaningful transformation to occur, Uddhav must genuinely alter his approach to leadership.

When questioned about her notable shift in political orientation from socialism to Hindutva politics, Dr. Gorhe responded, "Back in 1997-98, when I joined Shiv Sena, it was becoming evident that the political landscape was heading towards a bipolar structure. George Fernandes was aligned with the NDA at that time. I had the option to join him and pursue a national-level political career. However, I chose Shiv Sena because it is a local party with a strong grassroots network. I was dedicated to advancing women's empowerment through Stree Aadhar Kendra, and both Balasaheb and Uddhav offered substantial support for this cause, said Neelam.

Born in 1954, Neelam Gorhe completed her graduation from Mumbai University and has a professional degree in Ayurvedic medicine. After practicing medicine for 10 years, Neelam Gorhe started social and political work in 1987. In 1984, Neelam Gorhe founded Stree Aadhar Kendra, which aims to build a gender-neutral society and demand equal rights for women. The organization works with government institutions and ministers on policy formulation for women.Neelam Gorhe is the third MLC from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to join the Eknath Shinde camp after Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajaria.