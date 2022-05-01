Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar attend 'Maha Utsav 2022' on Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, minister Aaditya Thackeray, and other ministers and dignitaries attended 'Maha Utsav 2022' on the occasion of Maharashtra Day 2022 on Sunday.

Earlier today, Thackeray paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of the 62nd Maharashtra Formation Day.

Thackeray's wife Rashmi, and son and state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray had also accompanied him and paid floral tributes to those who sacrificed their lives.

The state of Maharashtra was officially formed on May 1, 1960. On this day in 1960, Maharashtra was separated from Gujarat.

( With inputs from ANI )

