Uddhav Thackeray Alleges Party Theft, Says Lord Ram Not Property of One Party

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Ramayana and launched a veiled attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde invoking the character of king Vali to criticize Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Thackeray accused Shinde of pilfering the party established by his late father and emphasized that Lord Ram is not exclusive to any single political entity.

Addressing a party convention in Nashik, Thackeray urged Shiv Sainiks to unite against those he deemed as traitors and pledged to undertake political actions against those who had defected from Shiv Sena. Drawing a comparison to the Ramayana narrative, Thackeray called for the political assassination of the modern-day Vali who, he claimed, had absconded with Shiv Sena, much like the monkey king Vali seizing his brother Sugriva's kingdom.

We will surely do political assassination of all those who decamped with our Shiv Sena, cheated the saffron flag, and their masters, Thackeray said. As per the Ramayana, monkey king Vali had allegedly usurped the kingdom of his brother Sugriva following a dispute.

Thackeray said Shiv Sainiks would tear masks of Ravanas donning the masks of Lord Ram. Lord Ram is not the property of a single party. If you think so, we will have to make ‘BJP-mukt Shri Ram, he said, targeting the BJP. He also alleged that Shiv Sena had actively campaigned to ensure Modi became PM but now false cases are being filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

Lord Ram was known for keeping his word whereas you break promises. You forgot those Shiv Sainiks who helped you reach this position. ‘Ram ki baat ho gayi, ab kam ki baat karo’, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

You ask Congress what they have done in the last 70 years. Tell us what you have done in the last 10 years. In the first five years of his tenure, the Prime Minister roamed around the world. Ask him whether he visited Ayodhya even once in the first five years. We had also campaigned for Modi to become the PM, he said.