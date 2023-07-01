Uddhav Thackeray faction gears up for protest march amid Mumbai rainfall

Today, the Thackeray faction is organizing a protest march towards the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) headquarters. The march is scheduled to commence soon, aiming to make a strong impact on the BMC administration. Despite the rainfall in Mumbai, the spirits of the workers remain undeterred, displaying unwavering enthusiasm. A significant turnout of Yuva Sena officials and workers has actively joined the march. The designated route for the march will traverse from Metro Cinema to the BMC Auditorium.

In response to the Thackeray group's march, a protest march was planned by the BJP. However, this march has been called off. Ashish Shelar took to Twitter and announced that the cancellation was due to an unfortunate accident in Buldhana.

Ashish Shelar in his tweet wrote that the accident is "extremely painful" and has "spread a wave of sorrow" among the affected kin and entire Maharashtra. "The extremely painful accident in Buldhana has spread a wave of sorrow throughout Maharashtra. It is a shared pain that we, along with the grieving families, are experiencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amitabh Shah themselves have expressed their condolences. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are also present at the accident site," he wrote.

बुलढाण्यातील अत्यंत वेदना देणाऱ्या अपघाताच्या घटनेमुळे संपूर्ण

महाराष्ट्रावर शोककळा पसरली आहे.

दु:खाचा.डोंगर कोसळेल्या कुटुंबासोबत आमच्या ही सहवेदना!



स्वतः मा. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री मा. अमितभाई शाह यांनी सुध्दा शोकभावना व्यक्त केल्या आहेत.

तर मा.… — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) July 1, 2023

"Considering the gravity of the situation, we have decided not to conduct the 'Aakrosh Andolan' by both the BJP and the opposition alliance today. Today is a day of sorrow, and we have nothing to say today. However, we will continue to demand justice for the people of Mumbai who have been looted," he further added.