Uddhav Thackeray himself shut Balasaheb Thackeray's shop: JP Nadda

Taking a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray for attending the Opposition meeting, Bharatiya national president JP Nadda said that Uddhav himself shut the shop for Balasaheb Thackeray.

As Uddhav Thackeray arrived in Patna to attend the Opposition gathering, JP Nadda attacked Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in a speech at a public rally in Odisha.

I just heard that Uddhav Thackeray has landed in Patna. This Shivsena, they used to talk about Hindus. Their father Hindu Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that I will not let Shivsena become Congress, Nadda said. If I ever need to join hands with Congress, then I will close my shop. Today Bala Saheb must be thinking that no one else but his own son shut his shop, he added.

Nadda further slammed the opposition and said, Today I am very surprised. These oppositionist leaders are hugging each other in Bihar, but they forgot that Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed for 22 months by Rahul Gandhi's grandmother. Nitish Kumar was behind bars for 20 months. Today, in Patna, when I see the pictures of Rahul Gandhi welcoming them, I wonder what has happened in politics.