Uddhav Thackeray returns as Chief Editor of Saamana

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' is witnessing two major changes today. The first change is that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray once again took over the post of Editor in Chief of 'Saamana'. After Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED last week, Uddhav Thackeray has taken over the post of editor-in-chief of 'Saamana'.

Uddhav Thackeray had decided to stay away from the editorship of 'Saamana' after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In the month of March 2020, this post was handed over to Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray. But now Uddhav Thackeray will be the editor-in-chief of Saamana. The name of Sanjay Raut has been retained as the executive editor. Therefore, there is a possibility that Uddhav Thackeray himself will criticize the BJP and other opponents from 'Saamana' in the coming days.