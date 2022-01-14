Uddhav Thackeray should hand over responsibility of Chief Minister's post to another leader, demands BJP

The Chief Minister has not been available full time for the last seventy days. The Chief Minister could not even attend the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held for covid review. He cannot sit for long hours in one place, the state health minister said. Therefore, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should hand over the responsibility of Chief Minister's post to another leader till he recovers. He was talking to reporters in Kolhapur.

At this time Chandrakant Patil said that there is a third wave of corona in the state. There are many important questions. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not available to take a decision at such a time. The Chief Minister is expected to take the initiative in times of crisis. He has the right to decide who will act as the Chief Minister on his behalf. "We pray to God that the chief minister recovers as soon as possible, but he should hand over the reins to another leader until he recovers," he said.