Uddhav Thackeray slams PM Modi for disparaging INDIA alliance by citing as Indian Mujahideen

Uddhav Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disparaging the opposition INDIA alliance by citing reviled names such as Indian Mujahideen.

Addressing workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and activists of Sambhaji Brigade here, Thackeray said the INDIA bloc comprises the parties that oppose those who strangle democracy and freedom. We feel proud when PM Modi meets foreign leaders abroad. Do you meet them as the prime minister of India or as Pradhan Sevak of Indian Mujahideen? he asked.

Thackeray was referring to the prime minister’s criticism of the opposition alliance INDIA wherein the latter had cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name. Notably, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will host the third meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai which is slated to be held on August 31 and September 1.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the induction of leaders from other parties, Thackeray said the BJP has become the party of ayarams (turncoats) and it will now construct an ayaram mandir. Aaya Ram Gaya Ram expression in politics refers to the frequent floor-crossing, turn-coating, switching parties and political horse-trading.

I pity cadres of BJP as they have to worship aayarams in the party. Devendra Fadnavis has become a minister who is maintaining the muster record of the incoming people. How much burden will he take? Thackeray questioned.