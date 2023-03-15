Uddhav Thackeray slams Shinde govt for ignoring plight of Maha farmers

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said that the Kisan Morcha is coming from Nashik to Mumbai. Attention should be paid to their protest. Even before this, farmers had taken out a march. During this Aditya Thackeray went to meet them. But till now no one has gone to talk on behalf of this govt

Thousands of farmers and tribals launched a march towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra in support of their demands, including an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

They have also sought measures to arrest the fall of soybean, cotton and tur prices, and immediate relief to farmers affected by recent unseasonal rains and other natural calamities.

The protesters demanded implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees who have joined service post-2005.

The march, organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), started from Dindori in Nashik district and will cover a distance of around 200km to reach Mumbai.