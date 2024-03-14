ULLAS Basic Literacy Assessment Test for Adults Scheduled for March 17

Ratnagiri: The basic literacy and numeracy assessment test under the centrally sponsored ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) Nav Bharat Literacy Programme will be held in several states of the country, including Maharashtra, on Sunday, March 17. So far, 6.2 lakh illiterate people have been registered online with the Centre in the state. Meanwhile, it is estimated that more than 5 lakh new literates will appear for the exam.

The State Government has decided to implement the ULLAS Nav Bharat Literacy Programme from 2022 to 2027 as per the guidelines of the Central Government. The country's 15-year-olds and above have to develop critical life skills by developing basic literacy (reading, writing) and numeracy among the illiterate persons aged 15 years and above in the country.

These skills include financial literacy, legal literacy, digital literacy, disaster management skills, health care and awareness, child care and education, family welfare, etc. According to the government decision, state-level, district-level, group-level, school level committees have been formed for the implementation of this program.



The District Regulatory Council is headed by the District Collector and the Chairman of the District Executive Committee is the Chief Executive Officer (Zilla Parishad), while at the taluka level, the Tehsildar and Block Development Officer are the Chairman of the Taluka Regulatory and Taluka Executive Committee respectively. At the school level, the school management committee/ school management and development committee is responsible for the program.

The basic literacy and numeracy assessment test of the registered unlearned will be conducted on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in all districts of Maharashtra as directed by the Centre. Pradeep Hedau, the inspector undersecretary of the Centre, is on a tour of Maharashtra from March 16 to 18. Senior officials of the school education department will also be appointed as observers for every district in the state.

Under this program, every school from which illiterate persons have been registered on the ULLAS app will be the examination center. Registered persons should go to the school from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, March 17, and take the basic test. The Directorate of Education (Scheme) has also appealed to the schools, principals, teachers, center heads, social workers, villagers, and volunteers to make all necessary efforts to keep these registered illiterate persons present at the examination center. After passing this examination, the new literates will be given a certificate/ marksheet from the Central Government.