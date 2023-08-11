Unfortunate and undemocratic decision: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmit Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has been suspended from Rajya Sabha till the Privilege Committee submits its findings on the allegation against him for forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Reacting to Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha's suspension, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, It is such an undemocratic decision. What was Sanjay Singh's mistake? It is a tradition to go in the well of the House. Arun Jaitley used to say that it is part of democracy, disruption is part of democracy. What wrong did Raghav Chadha do? He even showed the rule book. It is unfortunate and undemocratic. Just because you enjoy a majority in the Parliament does not mean that you suppress the voice of the opposition.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Wednesday, sent the complaints of the MPs to the privileges committee to look into the matter.The MPs, Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin, accused Chadha of adding their names to a House panel without asking them.Meanwhile, the AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "making deliberate attempts to implicate" Chadha. The party said that the allegations of 'forged signatures' against Raghav Chadha were "false and politically motivated.