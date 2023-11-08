Unseasonal rain, gives Mumbaikars respite from air pollution

Mumbai's air quality had deteriorated recently with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being above 200 (poor) at several places in the city in the past few days. However, hours after the city received unseasonal rains today, the air quality showed signs of slight improvement. Moderate to heavy rain is anticipated in South Mumbai, Panvel, and Navi Mumbai over the coming 1-2 hours. The Central line can expect some light to moderate rainfall, while there is a possibility of scattered showers on the Western line. Meteorologists have forecasted the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the Central, Western, and Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai over the next 48 hours. As per AQI in Colaba and Siddharthnagar Worli the air quality was recorded in the 'good category.

Air quality in Mumbai continued to remain in the 'Moderate' category on Wednesday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 149 at noon according to data provided by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India data. Many areas in the city dipped to 'poor' and 'very poor' air quality.The state pollution control meter, installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) reflected the air quality of Mumbai as 'very poor' at 7 am. A health alert was also issued at the CST area due to the deteriorating air quality. The air quality index varied in different areas of Mumbai. In the Bandra Kurla Complex, the air quality was recorded in a 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 200 at 9 am. Meanwhile, Colaba and Borivali East reported 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 151 and 141, respectively. On Tuesday, the air quality remained in the 'poor' category in the Bandra Kurla complex, which is one of the important commercial areas of Mumbai. Although the average AQI of the city was recorded to be 145 (moderate), as per the data released by SAFAR. The Bombay High Court on Monday passed interim directions for the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities in Mumbai and surrounding areas to mitigate the issue of worsening air pollution.