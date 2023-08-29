Upper Wardha dam victims stage protest at Mumbai's Mantralaya; farmers jump on safety nets

In Mumbai, victims of the Upper Wardha dam have started a protest at Mantralaya. The farmers began their demonstration by jumping onto safety nets on the first floor of Mantralaya. The police have detained some of these protesting farmers. Security nets have been installed on the first floor of Mantralaya. Unexpectedly, a group of farmers jumped onto these nets.

The Upper Wardha dam victims have been protesting for several days. Today, around 30 to 40 protesters managed to enter the Mantralaya using passes obtained through various means. They began shouting slogans to voice their demands. Currently, the protesters are demonstrating on security nets while continuing to chant slogans. These farmers had given up their land for the dam's construction in 1972. However, they have not received appropriate compensation, and local residents have not been provided with employment opportunities. The ongoing protest by these farmers, which had been ongoing for the past few days, has now culminated at the Mantralaya.

The protest is reported to have continued for the past 105 days. Today, these farmers gathered at Mumbai's Mantralaya to stage their protest. The farmers raised slogans and some of them were detained by the police. During the protest, the protesters attempted to surround ministers Dada Bhuse and Shambhuraj Desai.