UPSC CSE Results: Nashik Students Shine In Civil Services Exam

The recent announcement of UPSC exam results has brought immense pride to Nashik, as six aspirants from the city have successfully cleared this prestigious examination, achieving various ranks. The Civil Services Exam, administered by the Central Public Service Commission, is renowned nationwide as a highly competitive test for recruiting candidates to the top civil service positions within the Government of India.

Vinay Patil

Among the successful candidates, Vinay Sunil Patil, hailing from Nilvandi village in Nashik District has secured a remarkable rank of 122 in the country, earning success from across the region for his achievement. Vinay, who aspires to become an IAS officer, hails from a farming family in Nilvandi. His success in the UPSC examination underscores his determination and perseverance. Born into a family of farmers, Vinay's parents, especially his father Sunil Madhukar Patil, a master's degree holder in science, instilled in him a passion for education. With unwavering determination, Vinay began his UPSC preparation journey in 2020, and in his third attempt, he achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 122nd rank in the country.

Utsav Raka

Utsav Raka, from city has secured the 270th rank in the country in the UPSC examination. Hailing from Nashik, Utsav received his primary and secondary education from Ashoka Universal School, Wadala, and pursued further studies in Kota, Rajasthan. After completing his civil engineering, he dedicated himself to UPSC preparation, achieving success in his third attempt through self-study. Utsav’s achievement is lauded by the community, adding to the pride of Nashik.

Aviskar Derle

Among these bright achievers is Aviskar Derle, the son of Vijayakumar Derle, a primary teacher from Niphad taluka. Aviskar secured an impressive 604th rank in the country in his second attempt at the UPSC examination, earning praise from all quarters for his remarkable feat. Studied in Zilla Parishad Primary School, Niphad, Vainteya Vidyalaya, Aviskar has consistently secured the first rank in his academic endeavors. Alongside his academic pursuits, Aviskar harbors a keen interest in sports and music. Guided by Avinash Dharmadhikari from Pune, Aviskar undertook his UPSC preparation and further studies in Delhi, setting a shining example for students from rural areas like Niphad.

Priyanka Mohite

Another achiever making waves is Priyanka Suresh Mohite from Yewla, who secured an impressive 595th rank in the country in her second attempt at the UPSC examination. Priyanka, the daughter of Suresh Sukdev Mohite, a secondary school teacher at Swami Muktananda Vidyalaya in Yewla town, has been applauded for her outstanding achievement. Her academic journey began at Swami Muktananda Vidyalaya before she moved to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Khedgaon. Armed with a BA in Political Science and an MA from Savitribai Phule Pune University, Priyanka's dedication and perseverance propelled her towards success in the UPSC examination.

Janavi Shelar

Additionally, Janavi Shelar, a pass out from Fravashi School and KTHM College Nashik, has secured an impressive 145th rank in the UPSC examination. Daughter of Inspector General of Police Dr. BG Shekhar, Janavi aspires to serve in the IAS or IPS cadre, showcasing the diverse talents nurtured in Nashik's educational institutions.

Suraj Nikam

In another noteworthy achievement, Suraj Nikam, a resident of Deola, Nashik, has successfully cleared the UPSC examination, securing the 706th rank in the country. Suraj, the son of retired court employee Prabhakar Nikam, has demonstrated his dedication and perseverance in achieving this milestone. His educational journey began at Purushottam School, Nashik Road, where he completed his schooling. Subsequently, Suraj pursued a course in mechanical engineering from MIT Pune before embarking on his preparations for the UPSC examination. His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring candidates from Nashik and underscores the region's commitment to academic excellence.

These achievements not only highlight the academic prowess of Nashik's youth but also underscore the region's commitment to excellence in education and beyond.



