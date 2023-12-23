Upvan Lake's Beautification: Environmental Concerns Cloud Thane Project

The clash between environmental conservation and infrastructure development is a constant tug-of-war. In Thane, a series of lake restoration projects has sparked debate, with activists accusing the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) of harming biodiversity and aquatic life.

The beautification of 15 lakes under the Central government's ambitious AMRUT 2.0 scheme is underway, including Thane's popular Upvan Lake. However, TMC officials claim Upvan's work falls outside the scheme. This claim raises eyebrows, as some residents express concerns about ongoing construction's environmental impact.

Upvan Lake, once a scenic haven with a popular lakeside restaurant, has seen better days. Pollution now hangs over its water. Construction of a ghat for the past 7-8 months has fueled ecological anxieties. An online petition urging a halt to "Destructive Lake Restoration" work in Thane has garnered significant signatures, highlighting fears that rejuvenation efforts might be paradoxically harming the city's ecological treasures.

A visit by Lokmat Times to Upvan Lake revealed several troubling issues. New ghat and fountain construction alongside repairs to damaged structures were underway. Several surrounding trees were felled or heavily pruned, and a cement layer surrounded others. The road around these trees was dug up, raising concerns about potential collapse. Construction workers, however, denied cutting trees, attributing the cement layer to construction necessities.

Nishant Bangera, a youth activist and founder of Thane's Muse Foundation, urges citizens to sign the petition against the project, which he has addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. "We support infrastructure development," Bangera emphasizes, "but TMC must stop activities harming the environment. This brutal killing of lakes needs to stop." He points to debris dumping, improper de-siltation, and reduced lake size – all contributing to environmental damage.

Bangera further raises the concern of aquifer mapping under Thane's lakes being absent, posing a threat to groundwater. He urges TMC to conduct a thorough study and publish relevant data. He also alleges that construction debris is being dumped into Upvan Lake, potentially contaminating groundwater sources and obstructing freshwater inlets.

However, Bhavesh Rajpurohit, a supervisor at Gajanan Construction company, refutes these claims. He asserts that debris is collected and handed over to TMC for proper disposal. Similarly, an engineer involved in the ghat construction emphasizes dust control measures and denies any unscientific practices.

Anand Bhagwat, founder of the water conservation NGO Vasundhara Sanjivani Mandal (VSM), voices concerns about construction in the reserve forest area. "I'm not against development," says Bhagwat, "but we must consider the long-term implications."

Opinions among residents vary. Some see the project as beneficial for future infrastructure, while others view it as a waste of money benefiting politicians and restaurants. Some even suspect the construction is merely to boost the upcoming Sanskruti Arts Festival at Upvan Lake.