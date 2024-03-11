Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Expresses Displeasure Over Baramati and Mumbai Candidature Announcements

Mumbai: With the announcement of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just days away, the seat-sharing between the Grand Alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to take place. However, even before the seat-sharing was done, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, and NCP's Sharad Chandra Pawar party announced the names of some of their candidates. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has expressed displeasure over the announcement of names of candidates by two parties, which are the main parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. On the one hand, there is talk of giving a place to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the seat-sharing is taking place without asking us, the VBA has said.

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Bal Thackeray faction, a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, has fielded deputy leader and Yuva Sena general secretary Amol Kirtikar from the North West Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. The announcement was made by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier, holding a public meeting in Dharashiv Lok Sabha constituency, MP Omraje Nimbalkar was also declared the candidate. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar has announced Supriya Sule's candidature from Baramati Lok Sabha seat and she has also started campaigning. Meanwhile, though the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to share seats, the vanchit has expressed his displeasure over the announcement of the candidature and has also advised the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"Isn't it true that there is a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi? Despite the setbacks, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is positive about the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Do you agree with the way each party is announcing its candidates? Yesterday, Supriya Sule was declared as its candidate from Baramati and The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) announced Amol Kirtikar as its candidate from North-West Mumbai. Is that how alliances work? Why are the parties in the MVP taking decisions alone and not as an alliance? You are keeping us away from all internal discussions and meetings. However, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has expressed its displeasure by at least discussing and declaring candidates as an alliance. Also, many questions have been raised. So, we hope that everyone will sit together and resolve the above issues. We reiterate that we are positive about the Maha Vikas Aghadi," the official Twitter account said.

Resentment in Congress too

Meanwhile, the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections is likely to be announced this week. While seat-sharing talks of the alliance are still going on, Thackeray's mutual announcement of his candidature has come as a surprise in political circles. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam is also upset with the announcement of his candidature from North West Mumbai and there is talk in the political circles that he will join the Shinde group.

Nomination for giving commission: Nirupam

Thackeray on Saturday confirmed the candidature of Amol Kirtikar from the North West Lok Sabha seat at a function in Andheri. An angry Sanjay Nirupam asked why he was in a hurry to announce the candidature of an accused in the khichdi distribution scam of the poor during the coronavirus era. Asked by the social media X. Nirupam accused the Thackeray group of nominating Kirtikar only because he paid commission to his party officials.