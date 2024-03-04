Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Still on Edge Regarding MVA Alliance, Says Prakash Ambedkar

Akola: Claiming that if the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) contests on its own, there will be a fight between Vanchit and BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Adv Prakash Ambedkar said on Sunday. He claimed that if Vanchit contests the Lok Sabha elections on their own, they will be elected to at least six seats.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was informed about which seats the VBA was insisting on. Some suggestions were also put forward. "We will see what the MVA decides on the suggestions that 15 out of 48 candidates in the state should be OBC candidates, at least three candidates should be from minority communities, and the allies should assure secular voters that we will no longer ally with the BJP," he said.

15 in Congress-Shiv Sena; Shiv Sena-NCP clash over 9 seats

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) are locked in a 15-seat-sharing tussle over seat-sharing in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Ambedkar said there was a dispute on nine seats between the Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) and the NCP-Sharad Pawar party and the allies should coordinate on seat sharing immediately.

No announcement yet

Ambedkar appealed to the workers of Vanchit not to go to any of MVA's events as there is no alliance yet. The reports of Prof. Rajendra Salunkhe from Wardha and Chandrahar Patil being fielded from Sangli were incorrect, spokesperson Dr. Dhairyavardhan Pundkar said.

Meeting in Mumbai on March 6, 7

Senior leader Sharad Pawar said the seat-sharing formula is in the final stages and a meeting in this regard will be held in Mumbai on March 6 and 7. He said the seat-sharing formula will be decided in the presence of key MVA leaders.

"There are rumors that Vanchit has demanded 27 seats and they have demanded six seats. I am keen to forge an alliance with them."

- Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party

"We've had discussions. In two days, all three parties will speak to Ambedkar. By the 5th or 6th, the dispute will be resolved."

- Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition

"Adv. Ambedkar has a strong presence in Maharashtra. Ambedkar has always fought for his principles. It's up to them to decide which coalition they should go with."

- Deepak Kesarkar, Spokesperson, Shiv Sena

Seats almost certain

Senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said in Akola that the seat-sharing was almost finalized and there was no difference of opinion on the issue.

"Talks are on in the alliance. Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and Vanchit workers are working together," said Shiv Sena-Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut.