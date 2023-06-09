Varsha Gaikwad appointed as new President of Mumbai Congress

Former education minister Varsha Gaikwad has been appointed as the new President of the Mumbai Congress. Bhai Jagptap has been shunted by the party high command.

In a press release, the party said that the president has appointed Member of Parliament Shaktisinh Gohil as President Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee while V Vaithilingam also a Member of Parliament has been appointed President Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee.

Varsha Gaikwad is a four-term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing the Dharavi Assembly Constituency in Mumbai. She served as the Minister of School Education Department during the MVA government from 2019 to 2022.