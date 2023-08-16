Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur threatens VVMC chief, says will beat you in office

In an unexpected turn of events, Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur attacked Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner (VVMC) Anil Kumar Pawar harshly during an Independence Day function, accusing him of three and a half years of administrative failure. The incident happened on Tuesday during the flag-raising ceremony at the Municipal Corporation's main office, where a programme was set up for citizens to engage with government representatives.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, MLA Hitendra Thakur's frustration escalated as Commissioner Anil Kumar Pawar attempted to address the concerns. Thakur brazenly criticised Pawar, accusing him of overseeing the destruction of the city during his tenure and using confrontational language, stating, Do you consider yourself a king? I will come to the office and beat you.

Thakur aggressively disregarded Municipal Deputy Commissioner Charushila Pandit as she attempted to respond to a question, saying that he wanted answers from commissioners, not parrots. Thakur was dismissive of Additional Commissioner Ramesh Manale's explanation of traffic congestion and made a remark regarding the calibre of the official surveys.