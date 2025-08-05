Vasai-Virar Shock: Two Youths Drown in Tungareshwar River During Kanwar Yatra

On the concluding Monday of Shravan, a tragic incident unfolded when two young devotees from Vasai-Virar lost their lives in the Tungareshwar River during a Kanwar Yatra. The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Himanshu Vishwakarma and 23-year-old Sachin Yadav, both residents of Santosh Bhavan in Vasai. According to officials, the youths had joined a group of Shiva bhakts carrying Kanwars filled with sacred water to offer at the centuries-old Tungareshwar Temple, a popular pilgrimage site. The festive atmosphere quickly turned grim as the yatra ended in tragedy for their families and community.

After completing their religious rituals at the temple, the group of devotees headed towards the nearby Tungareshwar River for a ritual bath around 5 pm. Eyewitnesses reported that while most participants stayed near the shallow banks, Himanshu and Sachin ventured further into deeper waters. Within moments, they struggled to stay afloat and were swept away. Panic spread among the other devotees, who raised alarms and attempted to rescue them, but the strong currents prevented immediate help. The joyous pilgrimage turned into a scene of chaos and despair, leaving devotees in shock.

Soon after receiving an alert, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Divers managed to retrieve both bodies from the river after an intense search. The deceased were immediately shifted to a government hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Later, their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of drowning. Officials informed the families about the tragedy, and relatives gathered at the hospital in grief. The untimely deaths of the two young men cast a shadow of sorrow over the entire locality of Santosh Bhavan.

The Pelhar Police have registered an accidental death case and initiated a probe into the circumstances surrounding the drowning. Officers are recording statements of witnesses and members of the Kanwar group to ensure no foul play was involved. Authorities meanwhile issued an advisory urging devotees to remain vigilant while participating in such pilgrimages, especially near rivers and water bodies during the monsoon season, when currents are unpredictable. They emphasized the importance of safety measures and community awareness to prevent similar tragedies. The incident serves as a painful reminder of the risks associated with ritual bathing.