VBA Announces First List of 11 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024; Fields Transgender

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Saturday, September 21, has announced list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections set to be held later this year.

The decision was taken at the VBA's state core committee led by party founder-president Prakash Ambedkar and state unit president Rekha Thakur.

The party has fielded a transgender candidate, Shamibha Patil, from the Leva Patil community from the Raver assembly constituency in the Jalgaon district. Another key candidate, Savita Mundhe, is to contest from the Sindkhed Raja seat representing the Vanjari community. Megha Kiran Dongare will contest from the Washim seat. Nilesh T. Vishwakarma has been allotted the Lohar (OBC) community seat in Dhamangaon Railway. Vinay Bhange has been given the ticket for Nagpur South West. Dr. Avinash Nanhe will contest from Sakoli, while Farooq Ahmed has been fielded from Nanded South, a Muslim-majority area. Shiva Narangle will contest from Loha, Vikas Raosaheb Dandge from Aurangabad East, Kisan Chavan from Shevgaon, and Sangram Krishna Mane from Khanapur.

The Election Commission of India has given VBA the gas cylinder symbol in all assembly constituencies of Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Maharashtra assembly elections, which are likely to be held at the end of November this year, have 288 seats.